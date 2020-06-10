Brian Dean Austin

February 4, 1973 - June 5, 2020

Brian Dean Austin of Nampa passed away Friday June 5, 2020. He was born February 4, 1973 in Caldwell, Idaho.

Brian was raised in Wilder and graduated from Homedale High School in 1991.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved all types of gaming... especially when he beat you! Brian created some fantastic things for us through woodworking and are proudly displayed on the walls in our homes.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents Milford and Mimi Dragoo, Chet and Georgia Austin and his Uncle Robert "Bob" Austin.

Brian is survived by his Wife, Melody of 17 years, Mother, Susan Austin of Payette, Father, Pete Austin of Homedale, Brother and Sister-In-Law Jamie and Debra Austin of Houston Texas, numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.





