Brian Ontiveros
1980 - 2020
Brian Richard Ontiveros
November 16, 1980 - August 2, 2020
Brian Richard Ontiveros passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in North Fork Boise River where he loved to fly fish. Brian was born on November 16, 1980 in Riverside, California, to Richard Ontiveros and Janice Rice. He graduated from Ramona High School in 1999 and went on to obtain a diploma in Gourmet French Cuisine from Gregoire-Ferrandi in Paris, France. He married Sara Ontiveros on October 22, 2014 in Boise, Idaho. Together they began a life in Caldwell, Idaho and bore a son, Sebastian Richard Ontiveros. Brian loved being a husband and father, and enjoyed fly fishing, wood working, and just about any project he could take on. Brian had an ability to make everyone around him smile when he was excited about something.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing for Brian at Flahiff Funeral Chapel at 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, ID 83605 at 10 A.M. on Monday, August 10th, with funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. Remote-viewing will be made available via Facebook Live on Flahiff Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3 P.M. at Richard and Sharon's home at 130 Cuyahoga Court, Perris, CA 92570.
"The greatest thing you'll ever learn, is just to love, and be loved in return."




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
10:00 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Richard and Sharon's home
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
1 entry
August 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Diana Romero
Family
