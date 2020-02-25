|
Bruce Everett Markus
April 11, 1929 - February 22, 2020
Bruce Everett Markus, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on February 22, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. So.
Bruce, one of 8 children was born on April 11, 1929 in Lakeview, South Dakota. His family moved to Nampa when he was 7 years old. They moved from Nampa to Meridian and then El Centro, California; finally returning to Nampa where he made his home. Bruce worked for Armour Packing Company for a number of years. By attending night school he furthered his education enabling him to gain employment in the Canyon County Assessor's office. This ultimately led to his election as County Assessor. During this time, he served a term as President of The Idaho State Assessors Association. One of his many interests led to membership in the Owyhee Gem and Mineral Society. On a weekend rock hounding trip, while chasing a herd of wild horses, he discovered the stones that launched him into an enterprise that changed his life: the mining and worldwide marketing of what came to be known as Owyhee Gem Picture Jasper, earning him worldwide acclaim. He shared a lifelong passion for hunting with his brother Lloyd. Many of his other interests included designing custom canes out of wood, growing and carving award-winning gourds to learning how to play the organ He was a good man of deep faith with a kind heart and gentle spirit. He will be missed.
Bruce is survived by, Darlyne,, his wife of 71 years; by 2 sisters, his twin sister, Betty in Yankton, South Dakota and Vi of Meridian, Idaho; 2 brothers, Mel and Leroy in Nampa, Idaho; a son, Doug (Bobbie), Vancouver, Washington and 2 daughters, Nancy, Nampa, Idaho and Lynette (Ken), Yuma, Arizona; grandchildren, Brian and Brandon (Nichole), Matthew (Chandra), Ryan (Cherry), and Lyndsey (Mark); 8 great grandchildren, Carson, Claire, Christian, Maddi, Noah, Ella, Evan, Lucas, Caitlyn and Lauren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katherine, brothers Kenneth and Lloyd, sister Linda and son William.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020