Bryan Lynn Goss

June 5, 1965 - August 3, 2020

Bryan Goss, age 55 passed away on August 3rd.

He graduated from Middleton High School before joining the army, serving his country.

He is survived by his parents Gary and Phyllis Goss, sister Naomi Trejo, brothers Donavon & Thomas Goss, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He also had many friends that became family. We love you and will be truly missed.

Memorial will be August 16th, Lakeview Park at the Maple Grove Shelter 11:30-4pm.





