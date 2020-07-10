Bunnie Bullington-Wright

Bunnie Rae Bullington-Wright
March 29, 1970 - July 1, 2020
Bunnie Rae Bullington-Wright, 50, of Caldwell, formerly of Payette/Fruitland, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Bunnie was born in Prineville, Oregon on March 29, 1970, to Roy and Icel Bullington.
Bunnie is survived by her sons, Ryan S. Wright of Eugene, Oregon and Nathan A. Wright of Caldwell, Idaho; parents, Roy and Icel Bullington of Fruitland, Idaho; brothers, Roy (Jodi) Bullington, Jr. of Caldwell, Idaho and Brian (Elaine) Bullington of Fruitland, Idaho; grandchildren: Daniel, Dawn, and Alley of Payette, Idaho; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She will always be in our hearts.
Condolences may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
.