1/1
Bunnie Bullington-Wright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bunnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bunnie Rae Bullington-Wright
March 29, 1970 - July 1, 2020
Bunnie Rae Bullington-Wright, 50, of Caldwell, formerly of Payette/Fruitland, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Bunnie was born in Prineville, Oregon on March 29, 1970, to Roy and Icel Bullington.
Bunnie is survived by her sons, Ryan S. Wright of Eugene, Oregon and Nathan A. Wright of Caldwell, Idaho; parents, Roy and Icel Bullington of Fruitland, Idaho; brothers, Roy (Jodi) Bullington, Jr. of Caldwell, Idaho and Brian (Elaine) Bullington of Fruitland, Idaho; grandchildren: Daniel, Dawn, and Alley of Payette, Idaho; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She will always be in our hearts.
Condolences may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flahiff Funeral Chapels Caldwell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved