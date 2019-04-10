Camille Pannell

Camille Pannell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:40 pm from complications due to liver failure. She was born June 12, 1952, to her loving parents Dee Thomas Bradshaw and Rita Dye Bradshaw and had 8 brothers and sisters: Ann, Reese, Madalon, Susan, Thom, Tony, Kevin (deceased) and Faye. She lived and attended school in Melba, Idaho. She graduated in 1970 and married Don Pannell in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 20, 1978. Before she married she attended beauty school and worked as a bank teller. After marriage, her most treasured job was being a mother. She raised 10 beautiful children and fostered 50+ more. She loved being a fulltime homemaker and having children around her while serving in her church and community. She is survived by her husband Don of 41 years; 10 children; 21 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 112 Randolph St. in Melba with a viewing from 9:00 to 10:45 am prior to the services. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary