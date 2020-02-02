|
Capers Wade Summerlin
May 26, 1941 - January 17, 2020
SFC Wade Summerlin, US Army, Retired, Vietnam veteran, served our nation from 1961-1982. He is survived by his wife, Lucile, of Nampa, ID; son, Scott Summerlin of Meridian, ID; daughter Renee Parrish (Jeremy) of Puyallup, WA; granddaughters Brittany Summerlin and Christie Mae Cummings of WA, Rebecca Summerlin of CA; grandson Garrett Summerlin of Bozeman, MT; great-grandsons, Mason and D'Wayne.
A Celebration of Life will be at Nampa Elks Lodge on Saturday, 8 February 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Idaho Veterans Assistance League, Nampa Elks Lodge (Veterans Fund), or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020