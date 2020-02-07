Home

Carl Forrest Jeffreys
September 2, 1938 - Febuary 1, 2020
Parma - Carl Forrest Jeffreys, 81, widowed, (Audrey Davis Jeffreys) passed away Saturday, Feburary 1, 2020 at home in Parma, Idaho following unsuccessful treatment for cancer.
Carl leaves two sons, Rick (Janet) Jeffreys, TN, and Forrest Jeffreys, ID; his daughter, Kit (Michael) Wagner, AZ; his brother, Charlie (Maria) Jeffreys, AZ; many family members including 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews in ID and MO; his best friend and fishing buddy, Chuck Pierce, ID, and his dear friends, Bonnie Gettman, Sue Ellis, and family, ID.
Family and friends will get together to celebrate Carl's life on Saturday, Feburary 8 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Cathedral of the Rockies, Amity Campus, 4464 S Maple Grove Road, Boise, Id 83709.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020
