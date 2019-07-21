Home

Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Santa Clara 4th Ward Chapel
1705 Desert Dawn Drive
Santa Clara, UT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Santa Clara 4th Ward Chapel
1705 Desert Dawn Drive
Santa Clara, UT
Carl Sigler Obituary
Carl O. Sigler
6-20-1940 - 7-17-19
Carl Oliver Sigler returned to his heavenly home on the evening of July 17th, 2019. During the weeks and months preceding his death, he was visited and contacted by family and friends who were reaching out to show their love and gratitude for the impact he had made on their lives. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by several of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Even though Carl appreciated his gift of life, he said he was ready to go home to his Heavenly Father.
There will be a celebration of Carl's life on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 PM, at the Santa Clara Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1705 Desert Dawn, Santa Clara, UT 84765. Viewing will be held Friday , July 26th at the Metcalf Mortuary located at 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, UT 84770.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019
