Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
View Map
Carla Maldonado


Carla Maldonado
1964 - 2019
Carla Maldonado Obituary
Carla Maldonado
January 26,1964 - April 4th, 2019
Carla "Lala" Maldonado passed away, with her daughters by her side on April 4, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 55. Carla was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, partner, sister, and friend. Carla was born January 26, 1964 in Phoenix, Arizona. Her and her siblings, Andrea, Steven, Joseph, and Eula were raised by their father, Andres Ugalde, in Caldwell, Idaho. Carla was a loving mother and grandmother to Crystal and Danny and their children, Maryjane, Meadow, Sandra, and Selina and Travis and their children, Amaya, Camila, and her first grandson on the way; and Maria and Eddie and their daughter, Nia; and Chata she was also a loving partner to her significant other, Beto. A memorial service will be held for Carla at 10:00 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel. Full Obituary available On Alsip Website.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019
