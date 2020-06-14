Carol Brassey

Carol Lynn Brassey

04/26/1952 - 06/01/2020

Carol Lynn Brassey passed away at her home on June 1, 2020. Carol was born on April 26, 1952, in Boise, Idaho to Vernon and Isabel Brassey. The family spent the summers in Placerville where Vern owned a logging operation and during the school year the family resided in Boise. Carol, her siblings and cousins loved exploring the Placerville ranch, where her ancestors settled in 1862.

Carol was raised with her three siblings, Ann, Eve and Vern. She had a close personal relationship with each of her siblings, and admired her parents for their generosity and work ethic.

Carol attended Collister and Lowell Grade School, was Student Body President of Hillside Junior High School, and graduated from Capital High School with the class of 1970. At Capital High School, Carol was editor of the yearbook, Student Body Treasurer, represented Idaho at Girls' Nation, and her true love was the debate team. Over the years she recounted in great detail the various debate competitions and the results.

She had many lifelong and loyal friends including Joyce Iverson, Martha Emery, Debbie Woods, Georgia Smith, and many more. Carol was also close to her Aunts Helen Gebhardt and Joan Bergin and shared a special relationship with her cousins Jane Miller and Beth Erickson. One of her favorite trips was to visit her Oregon cousins.

She attended Reed College in Portland, Oregon and graduated in 1974. Carol majored in psychology and education and received her teaching certificate. At Reed, she also studied calligraphy and was known for her beautiful calligraphy handwriting.

Carol attended the University of Oregon School of Law, where she graduated in 1978. After passing the Idaho and Oregon bar examinations, she clerked for Justice Joseph McFadden of the Idaho Supreme Court for one year.

In 1979, she started her legal career with the Idaho Department of Employment (now the Department of Labor) as a Deputy Attorney General, and in 1982 she was named Chief Counsel for the Department, which she held until her retirement in 2008. She made many good friends while working at the Department.

During her career she was honored both at the State and National levels for her work in labor law. She drafted several pieces of legislation that are in the Federal Code. Carol also provided pro bono counsel to the Idaho Assistance League.

Carol met her husband, Steve Parry, through her work at the Department of Employment. They were married on February 14, 1987 at St John's Cathedral in Boise. Carol and Steve loved to play cribbage and she would chronicle all the game results in her notebook. Carol credited her success at cribbage to the many hours she played the game in Placerville. She often said that she learned to count by playing cribbage.

In May of 1987, Carol and Steve purchased their dream summer cabin in McCall, Idaho. Carol would refer to it as, "Parrydise." She would often describe the cabin as a classic "Frank Brown A-Frame". She made many close friends at KP Cove and loved to entertain family and friends at the cabin.

Over the years Carol and Steve had several different boats starting with a sail boat, graduating to a 1955 redfish power boat, and ultimately advancing to a pontoon boat after agreeing that it was perfect for their retirement years. Carol loved to host slow two hour tours of Payette Lake with a continuous narrative of the history of the lake and its surroundings.

One of Carol's favorite activities at the cabin was picking huckleberries in late July and early August with her younger sister Eve and her nieces. Carol made her grandmother's huckleberry sauce recipe that she would serve for special dinners.

Carol and Steve moved into their Boise home at the top of the hill in June, 1990. They were fortunate to obtain the lot next door where they created Birdseed Park. Even if there was a foot of snow on the ground, Carol would make sure that the birdfeeders were always full.

In spring and summer she worked to deadhead the iris and trim the bitterbrush. She loved her home in Boise and was close to all the neighbors in the cul-de-sac. In 2017, Mayor Bieter presented a neighborhood award to Carol for the creation of and her work in Birdseed Park.

In retirement Carol volunteered for the Idaho Democratic Party. She was a generous supporter of the Women's and Children's Alliance, Interfaith Sanctuary and Land Trust of the Treasure Valley. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the above organizations.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Isabel Brassey. Carol is survived by her husband, Steve Parry, her sisters Ann Norris (Dave) and Eve Chandler (Thomas), her brother Vern Brassey II (Robin) and nieces, Claire Chandler Rosston (Ryan), Carolyn Chandler, Jane Chandler, Hope Brassey and Erin Brassey. Carol loved her family and looked forward to family gatherings.

The family is grateful to the nursing professionals of 4 South at St. Luke's, Doctors Steven Smith and Krishna Alluri, and Dustin Bowman PA-C. The family also thanks St. Luke's Hospice and her hospice nurse DeAnna Root, who made Carol's last days peaceful, comfortable and provided needed support to the family.

Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of Carol's life will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Michael's Cathedral, 518 N. 8th Street, Boise.





