Carol Clark


1940 - 2020
Carol Clark Obituary
Carol Faye Clark
8-30-40 - 3-14-20
Carol Faye (Boehlke) Clark was born on 8-30-1940 In Boone, Iowa to Theresa (Vogel) Boehlke & Edward Boehlke, where Ed was a parochial schoolteacher, and sister Nancy. Her sister Jean & brother Joel later joined the family. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1958. She loved gardening, crafts & antiques. Carol married Gene Turner and had a son Grant, and later divorced. She worked at Caldwell Penny Wise Drug and Greenhurst Nursery. She married Trueman Clark in June 1967, Trueman passed away in 1998. She is survived by sisters Nancy & Jean, son Grant (Shawna) and Boehlke, Vogel & Stanley relatives, friends and Zion Lutheran Church family who will miss her. We are honoring Carol & Grant's request not to have a funeral or graveside services. Any memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran School, which Edward Boehlke helped establish in 1960 and where he taught for many years.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
