|
|
Carol Kay Eichmann
December 29, 1943 - March 20, 2020
Carol Kay Eichmann, 76, of Boise, passed away suddenly on March 20, 2020. She was born to Rhiney and LaVerne Price on December 29, 1943, in Butte, Montana.
Carol graduated from Butte High School in 1962 and shortly thereafter moved to Denver, Colorado, with a girlfriend. There she met Mike McClure, and they were married that year.
She brought her beloved daughter, Randi, into the world in 1963. A few years later, the family moved to Detroit where her son, Michael, was born in 1969.
In 1972 the family split up and Carol, Randi, and Michael, along with her mother, LaVerne, moved to Boise. She spared nothing for the well-being of her little family, and she made many a personal sacrifice on their behalf. Carol was known for her problem solving, often saying, "There's always a way," and it rang true with her.
She entered the banking industry and served her customers in a variety of positions at Provident Federal, First Security Bank, and Wells Fargo until her retirement in 1997.
On April 5, 1973, she met John Eichmann, and it was love at first sight. On their second date, he told her he was going to marry her. After their formal engagement, John asked permission from Randi and Michael to wed their mother. They were married in Christ Chapel on May 22, 1976, and they began a wonderful life with the children.
Carol's heart knew no boundaries, and she welcomed all into her life. Compassion, caring, and service to others was her life's work. She possessed the most amazing quality of listening-it made no difference who or where, friend or stranger, she was deeply concerned about other people's lives, their hopes and dreams, their problems and regrets, and she rejoiced in their success. She never sought attention, preferring to work and stand behind the scenes and to applaud others for their accomplishments. Truly one of God's angels on earth.
Her children and her grandchildren were a major focus of her life. And not just her own children-many others called her their Second Mom. She was never too busy or too tired to just listen and to offer comfort wherever, whenever needed, to new acquaintance or to life-long friend. Though she possessed a quiet and gentle nature, Carol was a strong woman, full of confidence, grit, and determination. She was unswerving in her pursuit of That Which is Right, and, like her son, was a champion for the disadvantaged. She loved people, but rejected rudeness, bad behavior, meanness, and cruelty to others.
Carol and John loved roaming the Idaho mountains together, backpacking, fishing, hiking, camping, and melding with the incredible beauty and spirit of the high country. Many a weekend was spent in blissful solitude beside a dancing creek, talking to the animals and listening to the wind sing in the trees. It was their cathedral.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother, LaVerne McKay; father, Rhiney Price; stepfather, Vern McKay; sister, Joan Smith; and her son, Michael McClure. She is survived by her husband, John; sister, Nancy McKay (Boise); daughter, Randi (McClure) Braunwalder, and son-in-law, Keith (Eagle); grandaughters Kendra McClure (Meridian) and Lindsay Braunwalder (Eagle); grandson Jake Braunwalder and his partner, Kira Hutchinson (Eagle); great-grandson Keldon Jackson (Meridian); and beloved niece, Traci Tylar, in Illinois.
Arrangements are provided by Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, Meridian. To learn more about Carol's life and to view her video tribute, visit www.summersfuneral.com. Eventually, there will be a formal funeral service at the Ustick Chapel when we are again permitted to come together. Carol has been interred at Dry Creek Cemetery, Scenic View Section, next to her mother and her son.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020