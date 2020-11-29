Carol J Hartman
October 26, 1934 - November 18, 2020
Carol June Hartman, 86, of Parma, Idaho passed away November 18, 2020. Carol was born October 26, 1934 in Nampa, ID. She was the eldest child of Arnold Covert and Fern Young Covert, followed by younger brothers George and John. Carol graduated from Nampa High School in 1952 and attended the University of Idaho, majoring in Home Economics.
Carol met her future husband, Orville Hartman on a blind date after he returned from the Korean War. They were married on August 1, 1954 in the United Methodist Church in Nampa, Idaho. Carol helped Orville build a successful business on the original farm homestead near Parma, Idaho. Carol's creative talent was evident in all areas of her life. She was an award-winning artist for many years and sold her watercolor paintings across the United States and Canada. Carol also displayed her artistry through her culinary skills, entertaining and quilting.
Carol was a member of the Tri Delta, Beta Sigma Phi, P.E.O. and Rebecka sororities. An active member of the Kirkpatrick Memorial Presbyterian Church, Carol held countless leadership roles throughout the years.
After their retirement, Carol and Orville traveled the world, enjoying locations too numerous to name. They also enjoyed their vacation homes with family and friends in Donnelly, ID and Yuma, AZ.
Carol is survived by her husband of 66 years, Orville Hartman, brother John (Elaine) Covert of Denver, CO, sister-in-law Delene Covert of Pocatello, ID, son John (Sue) Hartman of Parma, ID, son Bill (Kathy) Hartman of Parma, ID, daughter Kay (Garb) Mechigian of Eagle, ID, grandchildren Toshia, Joshua, Courtney, Jeff, Will, Kathryn, Max, Noah, Mitch, Bowen, Quinten and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother George Covert of Pocatello, ID and grandson Zachary Trillhaase of Parma, ID.
A private interment will be held at the Lower Boise Cemetery with a celebration of her life and art planned at a future point in time. If you have a memory of Carol you would like to share with the family, please send to the Hartman Family, 28500 Fountain Rd, Parma, ID 83660. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
or to Parma SOS Scholarship, 29865 Sharp Ln, Parma, ID 83660 or to KMCC Women's Association, POB 789, Parma, ID 83660