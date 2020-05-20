Carol Lynn JohnsonDecember 12, 1955 - May 8, 2020Carol Lynn Johnson, 64 of Melba, ID, was ushered peacefully into Heaven May 8, 2020, alongside her husband and three children after battling cancer.Carol was born in Boise, Dec. 12, 1955. The first eighteen months of her life were marred by neglect and abuse. She found safe harbor in the loving family of George and Edith Duncan of Twin Falls. During the summers, she lived on Farwell's farm 45 miles from town. She always said that she would never marry a dirty old farmer 45 miles from town. On January 26, 1974 Carol married Brian, a farmer, and they moved to the Flora, Oregon ranch which was located exactly 45 miles from Enterprise.Carol raised and nurtured three children. She built a home for the Johnson family by filling it with love, home-cooking, and lots of laughter.In 2001, Carol and Brian moved the family to Lewiston, ID until 2011 when they bought their home near Melba, ID. Carol was an active member of the local Assemblies of God church. She served significantly as a volunteer, but she also built many lasting friendships.Carol loved to host family and friends with meals. She established a loving home wherever she lived. In her spare time, she crocheted keepsake baby items. She enjoyed coffee dates with friends. In Melba, she hosted many bunco nights.She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by all. She had a big heart for the Lord, her family, and those fortunate enough to cross her path. She is survived by her husband, Brian, and their three children. Eric (Amy), Nathan (Valerie), and Stacey (Reuben) Vantrease along with her eight beloved grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm on May 22 at Christian Faith Center, 31 S. Midland Blvd., Nampa, ID. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christian Faith Center or Keystone Hospice.