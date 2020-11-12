Caroline Erma Lobb-Jones

February 1, 1936 - November 2, 2020

Erma was born on February 1,1936 in Davenport Nebraska to Walter and Gladys Uphouse. She later moved to Caldwell Idaho and attended nursing school where she became an LPN and worked for many area doctors in the Treasure Valley for 31 years before retiring. She married Doyle R Lobb in March of 1955. After Doyle's passing Erma married Kenneth Jones in 2005.

Erma loved her faith and attended Caldwell Free Methodist Church in Caldwell where she made many friends and considered them to be her Church family. Erma also had a great love for Bowling and bowled for many years at Caldwell Bowl. She loved listening to husband Ken play the guitar and sing and play in the church band. She also enjoyed playing bingo at the Senior Center in Caldwell. She is survived by Husband Kenneth Jones of Caldwell and 5 children William (Beverly) of Meridian James (Donna) of Nampa Gerald (Cathy) of Nampa Suzan (Randy) of Nampa Edward (Daisey) of North Dakota and step children Kim and Laura. She had 33 grandchildren, 77 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren an many others that called her grandma over the years. Erma was preceded in death by husband Doyle Lobb and sisters Maxine and Addy.

Services will be held on Thursday November 19th at 1 pm at Caldwell Free Methodist Church located 3320 S. Montana Ave. Caldwell Idaho.

There will be no graveside service at this time.





