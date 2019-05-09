Carolyn Sue Pitman (Cloud)

April 18, 1953 - May 3, 2019

Carolyn (Cloud) Pitman, 66, of Newberg, Oregon passed away on May 3, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer, surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 10 at 3:00pm at Newberg First United Methodist Church in Newberg, Oregon.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Greg Pitman; her children and step children Nate (Julie) Hyde, Tracey (Darren) Weidman, Josh (Tonya) Hyde, Brandon Bruins, Carmi (Mike) Walling, Chris (Sara) Pitman, Colin Pitman, and Sara Bruins; her 11 beloved grandchildren; her mother Doris Cloud; and siblings Sheryl (Jim) McNelly, Roger Cloud, and Martin (Julie) Cloud. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who held a special place in her heart. She was preceded in death by her father Delmar Cloud.

Carolyn was born on April 18, 1953 in Caldwell, Idaho to parents Delmar and Doris (Switzer) Cloud, the youngest of their four children. She grew up in a large, close knit family with siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles nearby. Family was important to Carolyn and she remained close to them throughout her life.

Carolyn enjoyed traveling, being involved at church, attending her children and grandchildren's sporting activities, square dancing, playing and teaching piano, running races, camping, and above all, spending time with family.

We, who were blessed to know Carolyn, will remember her kindness, love for others, sense of humor, and her smile. Her mantra was "Be kinder than necessary," and she lived that every day.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association or the . Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 9, 2019