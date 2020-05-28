Carolyn Ann Winters, 72, of Caldwell, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A Viewing will be held Friday, May 29, between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel. All are welcome to attend with social distancing being observed. Additional services will be held at a later date to be announced. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2020.