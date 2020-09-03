Cecil Lawrence Harnden

September 30,1937 - August 26,2020



My wonderful Cecil Lawrence Harnden, born September 30, 1937, passed away at our home August 26, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son Shane D Edwards and in-laws AL and Una Smith.

He is survived by his spouse Lavesta Harnden, his kids Kirk Buck and Kelli Kamm, numerous grandkids and great grandkids, and a multitude of friends.

Cecil was a past member of the EAA. He made a living as a glazier and owned his own glass business in Prineville Oregon, Cecil's glass shop.

And he retired as a glazier from DNA glass in 2007

Cecil was a proud lifetime member of the Idaho you TV club

" I was here, now I'm gone"





