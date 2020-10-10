Charlene Black

November 20, 1963 - October 5, 2020

Charlene Black, age 56 of Bruneau and Mountain Home, Idaho passed away October 5, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel located at 500 N 18th E, Mountain Home with a graveside service to follow in the Bruneau Cemetery in Bruneau. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. On November 20, 1963, a beautiful blonde haired, blue-eyed baby girl, Charlene Karen Hutton was born in Nampa to Carmon "Butch" and Karen Haumann Hutton of Star. She joined older brothers, Clint, Craig, Chris, and they later added her baby brother, Charley "Popper". The Hutton kids attended school in Star, until the family moved to Bruneau in 1975 to farm what locals affectionately refer to as "Huttonville" in Little Valley. Charlene attended Rimrock Jr and Sr High School, where she enjoyed sports, cheerleading, and forged lifelong friendships. On July 22, 1981, Char married Tony Black of Bruneau, and they settled on his family's ranch. She became an active member of the Bruneau QRU for several years, and helped many people in her community. Over the next few years, Char's life began to revolve around being a mom to Colt J, Loni K, Echo M, and Telby C, and as they got older, she spent every spare minute taking her kids to enjoy the family cabin in Silver City, going on Mother's Day trips with her family, and enjoying the huge annual 4th of July celebrations at Huttonville. As her kids began to grow up, Char found a rewarding career at the Big Sky Oil Company in Mountain Home, and the Blacks eventually bought a second home in "town". In more recent years, Charlene went on to work for Hiler Brothers, where she was well loved and respected by her customers and team. She will always be remembered best for her beautiful smile. Char loved to travel and see new places with her friends and family, times which will now be treasured. Even though Char enjoyed her job and the adventures with those she loved, anyone who knew her could see that the center of her universe has always been their grandchildren, Mazie and Waden Blanksma; Kadance Fredericksen, Weston, Brody, Corbin Catalino, and a new grandbaby due in November; Colt P, Briar, and Walt Black; Kole and Kortni Clements, Kati Hopkins, and Kaili Belle Farmer. Char made many memories with her grandbabies that will now be kept alive by those who love her. Charlene was preceded in death by their precious son, Colt J. Black, who has been "napping with the angels" since 1988; her dad, Butch Hutton; sister-in-law, Kathy Hutton; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Oma Hutton; maternal grandparents, Richard and Evelin Haumann; her father and mother-in-law, Ace and Marilyn Nettleton Black; nephew, Christopher Donald "Grover" Hutton, Jr., and niece, Allison Ruth Hutton. She is survived by her husband, Tony Black of Bruneau; two daughters, Loni (Nick) Blanksma; Echo Catalino; son, Telby (Elizabeth Rarick) Black; her 13 grandchildren; mom, Karen Hutton of Bruneau; four brothers, Clint (Lisa) Hutton, Craig Hutton, Chris (Tina Stevens) Hutton, Charlie (Holly Whitted) Hutton; and numerous very loved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Char is also survived by four brothers-in-law, Terry (Letha Jayo) Black; Martin (Jennifer) Black; Burke (Gerri Ihli) Black; Bret (Kimber Bogue) Black; and two sisters-in-law, Ann (David) Rutan; and Sandy Black, as well as many close friends who will miss her.

The family would like to express their thanks to Char's dear friend, Lisa Miller for her love and support during this difficult time of unexpected loss.

Memorials in Charlene's name can be given to: Bruneau Cemetery, c/o Lez Rahn, 30073 Hot Springs Road, Bruneau, ID 83604; Bruneau American Legion, c/o Bill McBride, PO Box 582, Bruneau, ID 83604; or flowers may be sent.





