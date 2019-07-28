|
Charles VanKirk Childers
November 18, 1928 - July 23, 2019
Charles V. Childers, 90, of Meridian, ID, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in a Meridian assisted living residence.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.
Charles was born on November 18, 1928 in Nampa, Idaho to Joseph A. and Grace Van Kirk Childers. He was raised on a dairy farm between Nampa and Caldwell in the area near Karcher Mall. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1947. In 1951 Charles entered the United States Army during the Korean War serving one tour of duty in Japan. Following his honorable discharge he went on to attend and graduate from the University of California, Berkeley in 1958, with an Electrical Engineering Degree.
Charles worked for Idaho Power Company for his entire career of twenty-eight years, holding several different positions. He belonged to several professional organizations including IEEE (Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers) where he was the Secretary of the Subsynchronus Resonance Working Group for ten years.
He was a Boy Scout, and enjoyed photography, and was a short wave radio operator.
On May 19, 1972 he married Lorraine Lycklama in Meridian, Idaho. After retirement they enjoyed taking several bike trips overseas. They were active members of the First Presbyterian Church, where Charles served as a deacon and elder. He served on the corporate committee at the church. He was also a member of the Friendship Group.
In June, Charles attended his 72nd high school reunion in Nampa, Idaho.
A special thanks to the staff at Meadow Lake Village and Keystone Hospice for the loving care they gave to Charles.
He is survived by numerous cousins and many friends, including Dawn Christensen, his special friend that was his lunch buddy, after Lorraine's death.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St, Boise, ID 83702.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 28, 2019