Charles E. Gretz 68 of Nampa, Idaho passed on Janurary 27 at home. Charlie was born December 16, 1950 in Moline, Illinois. When he was 5 years old his family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. He attended Clara Barton grade school, Washburn High School and Normandale College.

Wanting to start out on his own, he decided to head West and settled in Boise, Idaho in 1980. He subsequently met, fell in love with and married Debbie Lanfear in April 1983. They were married 35 years and have 3 grown children; Michael Gretz, Jason (Alison) Gretz Liam Sheldon, and Abby Gretz.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time in Long Valley, the Minnesota Vikings (even when they were losing) and spending time with all his children. He enjoyed the music of Shawn Phillips, grilling bratwurst and spending time at the Oregon coast. All the activities revolved around family, which was so very important to him. He is survived by his wife and his siblings; Peter Gretz (Sharon Brown) Chris Lidberg (Lars) Debby Gretz and Mary Schmidt (Larry) and many nephews and nieces.

Thank you to our wonderful family and friends for all their help and strength.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com