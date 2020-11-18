Charles Ross Howard
December 20, 1937 - November 9, 2020
Charles Ross Howard, (Chuck) was a Christmas baby, born December 20, 1937 at the former Good Samaritan Hospital on the Northwest Nazarene University campus in Nampa, Idaho. He was joined later by his 2 dear, baby sisters, Joan Howard (Emry) and Marjorie Howard (Moon). His loving parents, Clare and Marie Howard were helping Clare's widowed mother with her farm.
For his earliest school years, Chuck attended Pleasant Ridge Grade School, then switched to Greenleaf Friends Academy for his secondary years, till graduation, where he enjoyed playing 8- man football and singing in choir. During Chuck's home years, his family helped with lots of church music. Mom Marie played both the piano and organ. His family sang in quarters, trios, and duos. His father led congregational singing. When college time arrived, Chuck attended Friends Church-affiliated George Fox College in Newberg, Oregon, which is now a University. He returned home to help his dad with the farm, after Clare lost a hand in an unfortunate farm accident.
When the Vietnam war began, Chuck did his Conscientious Objector/Alternate Service time at Elk's Rehabilitation Hospital in Boise where he met his first wife, Nancy McElvain. Daughter Trina Marie was born in 1972. Nancy suffered from severe rheumatoid arthritis and passed away when Trina was just 2½.
Chuck met his second wife, Connie in 1978 at a College Church Nazarene singles bible study group they both attended. He brought her lilacs from the farm to introduce himself when he overheard her mentioning how she loved them. Chuck's first son Will, was born in 1981 while Chuck was attending school. In 1982, son Colin joined the family just in time for Chuck's graduation. Chuck moved his family back to Caldwell. In April of 1984, son Tracy was born.
Chuck is survived by his wife Connie (Helt) Howard of Caldwell, and his daughter Trina and son Colin, also of Caldwell. Son Will lives in Ontario, Oregon. His youngest son, Tracy, his daughter-in-law, Lindsey, and granddaughters Madison and McKinley live in West Richland, Washington.
Chuck's Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, November 20 at 10:00 AM at Deer Flat Free Methodist Church on 17703 Beet Road in Caldwell, Idaho. Flahiff Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. Any and all who want to help us tell Chuck, goodbye, are welcome! Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com