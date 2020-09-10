Charles Orin McClaskey

June 9, 1930 - August 21, 2020

Charles Orin McClaskey went home to be with Jesus on August 21, 2020. He passed away at home on The Farm, surrounded by family. All friends and family are invited to gather at Deer Flat Free Methodist Church on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10 am in celebration of his life.

Charles was born June 9, 1930, in Hoffman, Minnesota to Charles Orin & Sarah Ethel McClaskey. He was the youngest child having 4 older sisters; Dorothy, Pauline, Virginia & Kathy. They moved to Idaho in 1936 where he attended many schools in the valley until they settled on the Farm in 1943. Charles had the privilege of living on the farm on Chicken Dinner Road, SW of Caldwell from 13 years old until his passing at the age of 90. During his high school years, he was active in 4-H and the Jr. Vegetable Growers. Through these organizations, he was awarded three trips; Chicago, Detroit & Washington D.C. Charles graduated from Marsing High School in 1948. He attended the University of Idaho and College of Idaho.

Charles met Grace Anderson in February of 1952 and they were later married on April 5, 1953. They recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. They had 4 children; Charles Dennis, Rebecca Deon, Mark Ernest & Tamara Kathleen.

On the Farm, Charles & Grace raised crops, flowers, birds, animals of all kinds, their children, grandchildren, and many others that needed a safe place to call home. They started out raising Hybrid Sweet Corn and Sugar Beets. In 1960 they decided to take farming in a different direction by raising Gladiolas and selling them wholesale to florists in the Treasure Valley, most days selling 100 dozen. This adventure later took their product to many Farmers Markets across the valley where their children and grandchildren all contributed to Saturday Morning Markets. Charles always liked truck gardening which led him to grow 5 acres of watermelons and cantaloupes. Charles and Grace most recently spent 20 years working the McCall & Eagle Farmers Markets where they recently ended this adventure in 2018. Charles was always a hard worker and loved being on the farm and most of all on the tractor. He just retired from irrigating and running the tractor at the age of 88.

One of Charles's greatest hobbies was birds. He took this hobby to a whole new level. He did everything from hatching them in the incubators to raising quail and shipping them out. There was generally a peacock or two on the farm as well. His greatest love for birds was his Pigeons. He had kits of racing pigeons, rolling pigeons and fantail pigeons. Grace and Charles drove the Pigeon racing trailer from 1987 to 1992 releasing pigeons as far away as Las Vegas.

Charles's greatest accomplishment was when he became a Christian at the age of 20. After he married Grace they attended Deer Flat Free Methodist Church. He passed his faith down to his children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Grace, his children; Becky (Jim) Forth, Mark (Cindy) McClaskey, Tamara (Lyn) Aevermann, Grandchildren; Athena (Matt) Herman, Mandy (Tony) Kissell, Angie (Shawn) Hall, Jennie (JR) Finlay and Charnelle (Joe) Thompson, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews as well as his good friend Lee McDowell. Charles was a friend to all that knew him!

Charles was preceded in death by his father, mother, sisters, son; Dennis McClaskey, grandchildren;

Christopher McClaskey and Kayla McClaskey.

Deer Flat Free Methodist Church is located at 17703 Beet Road, Caldwell, Idaho 83607





