Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Canyon Hill Cemetery
Charles Murphy


1925 - 2020
Charles Murphy Obituary
Charles Richard "Dick" Murphy, 94, of WIlder, passed away on February 4, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Canyon Hill Cemetery with Military Honors by the US Army Honor Guard, 2024 N. Illinois Ave, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. Friends can go online to read full obituary and share a memory of Dick at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com. I lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caldwell, Idaho Elks Lodge.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
