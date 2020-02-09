|
Charles Richard "Dick" Murphy, 94, of WIlder, passed away on February 4, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Canyon Hill Cemetery with Military Honors by the US Army Honor Guard, 2024 N. Illinois Ave, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. Friends can go online to read full obituary and share a memory of Dick at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com. I lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caldwell, Idaho Elks Lodge.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020