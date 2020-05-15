Charles (Chuck) B Pierce

April 6, 1955 - May 11, 2020

Chuck passed away on May 11, 2020 at his home in Caldwell. He was born to Bob and Trudy on April 6th, 1955 in Casper, Wyoming. He grew up in Casper until he was 17 when he moved to Nampa, Idaho where he met and married the love of his life Vicky. They went on to have three kids together. He spent 30+ years working in the line clearance industry. When he wasn't working you could find him either hunting or fishing with the kids, grandkids or his best friend Carl Jeffries. Chuck leaves behind his kids Debi (Justin) Smart, Charlie (Ryan) Pierce, April (Scott) Walker and Brady (Nicole) Pierce. His Grandkids Cameron (Megan), Lyric, Dawson, Abby and Ryen. And Great-Grandkids Sophie, Zoey and one on the way, Waylon. As well as his brothers Paul Pierce and Craig Pierce and sister Rachelle Harvey. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bob and Trudy, Ma Jude, brother Clark and his wife of 39 years Vicky. Dad/Pa we will love and miss you always! A celebration of life will be held May 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. 6037 Dunlap Rd. Marsing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store