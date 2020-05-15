Charles (Chuck) Pierce
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles (Chuck) B Pierce
April 6, 1955 - May 11, 2020
Chuck passed away on May 11, 2020 at his home in Caldwell. He was born to Bob and Trudy on April 6th, 1955 in Casper, Wyoming. He grew up in Casper until he was 17 when he moved to Nampa, Idaho where he met and married the love of his life Vicky. They went on to have three kids together. He spent 30+ years working in the line clearance industry. When he wasn't working you could find him either hunting or fishing with the kids, grandkids or his best friend Carl Jeffries. Chuck leaves behind his kids Debi (Justin) Smart, Charlie (Ryan) Pierce, April (Scott) Walker and Brady (Nicole) Pierce. His Grandkids Cameron (Megan), Lyric, Dawson, Abby and Ryen. And Great-Grandkids Sophie, Zoey and one on the way, Waylon. As well as his brothers Paul Pierce and Craig Pierce and sister Rachelle Harvey. He is proceeded in death by his parents Bob and Trudy, Ma Jude, brother Clark and his wife of 39 years Vicky. Dad/Pa we will love and miss you always! A celebration of life will be held May 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. 6037 Dunlap Rd. Marsing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flahiff Funeral Chapels
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 779-1673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved