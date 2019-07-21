Charles Raymond Sedlacek

April 11, 1932 - July 15, 2019

Chuck was born on April 11, 1932, in Nampa, Idaho to Henry and Anna Sedlacek, the third of their four children. He grew up on a dairy farm in Nampa and was a proud graduate of Nampa High School.

Chuck met his wife Beulah at a picnic hosted by his younger sister, Helen. They were married in the Meridian Methodist Church on November 3, 1952, and soon added a son, Ron, and two daughters, Donna and Debbie, to the family. The family enjoyed many years of camping and fishing as they explored Idaho and the surrounding states.

Chuck was a commercial glazier for most of his life and made many friends in the construction industry. Chuck also played fast-pitch softball in the Treasure Valley for many years. After finally retiring as a player, Chuck coached both men's and women' s slow-pitch softball. Even though he had a competitive streak, he was a fun-loving player and coach; and was loved by his teammates, his players, and even most of the opponents. He loved watching all sports and was a die-hard fan of the Idaho Vandals, the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Rams.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Beulah, his children, Ron and Lynne Sedlacek, and Debbie and Duane Uptmor. His grandchildren, Josh (Stephanie) White, Chad White, Luke Sedlacek, Molly Sedlacek, Shantel (Jason) Youngkin, Brandon (Rachel) Wilder, and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger sister, Helen, and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna, his older brother, Henry Jr., and his older sister, MaryAnne.

No formal services will be held. Instead, we are asking all friends and family to join us in a Celebration of Life party. The party will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the home of Ron and Lynne Sedlacek, 1200 Hereford Drive, Eagle. Please dress casually and come join our family in celebrating the life of this fun and loving man. For directions or more information, please contact Ron at 208-939-6219 Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 21, 2019