Charles "Charlie" E StrawOctober 2, 1938 - October 10, 2020Charlie Straw passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with his wife, Victoria Straw by his side at their home in Caldwell, ID. He was 82 years young. Charlie was born October 2, 1938 to his loving parents, Orvis and Pauline (Lansberry) Straw in Bradford Township, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria Straw, son, Donald Straw (Robin), Parma ID, grandchildren, Daniel Straw Jr. (Gina) Meridian ID, Crystal McShane (Jeremiah) Elko, NV. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law RaNelle Straw (Daniel Straw Sr.), Notus, ID. He has several great-grandchildren Makayla and Makenzie McShane, Alex Scherer, Daniel Straw III, Eva Straw and Mia Straw. He was fortunate to gain a second family with his marriage to Victoria. Daughter, Melanie (Michael) Hunter, grandchildren, Jack and Max Hunter, Caldwell, ID; Glen Ballou, Sacramento, CA; Shannon (Sage Gordon) Murray, Nampa, ID, grandchildren Cameron and Jemma Murray. He is also survived by his brothers Kenneth (Marion) Straw, CA and James (Sandy) Straw, CA. And nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his first love and wife of 40 years, Shirley, his son, Daniel Straw, Notus, ID and his brother Raymond Straw, and his in-laws.Charlie served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and 13 years as a reservist. He studied mechanical engineering.After his service to the Navy, he and Shirley settled in Folsom, CA while he worked for Aerojet. He enjoyed spending time with his sons and his wife. They moved up to Eagle, ID where he and Shirley began their business first with snack food vending under the Tom's logo and then began his long-haul trucking business. They successfully managed their business, always caring for their employees and customers for 10 years from 1976 to 1986. Charlie thought it was time to retire! He enjoyed playing golf as often as Shirley would let him. They enjoyed travelling together and spending time with friends and family.They moved from Idaho back to Orangevale, CA to care for Shirley's parents. Shirley didn't enjoy retirement as much as Charlie and went back to work for JCPenney. This is where Vicki worked too. The Straws and the Ballous became fast friends. After Richard Ballou passed in September 1998, Shirley too passed in November 1998. Charlie and Vicki leaned on each other for support and care during this devastating time in their lives and eventually fell in love. They decided it was best to make changes together and moved up to Parma, ID where they enjoyed the farm life while Vicki continued to work.In 2015 Charlie received news from the VA that he had lung cancer. He decided it was time to sell the farm and move into the "city", where he and Vicki could be closer to friends and family and the hospitals. They moved to Caldwell in November 2015. That news from the VA was scary, but Charlie defied the odds and lived another 5 years! He was able to take Vicki on a trip of a lifetime to Hawaii where they enjoyed first class service and made memories to last a lifetime.Charlie loved his family and his friends! He enjoyed hosting everyone over for a fabulous meal and never-ending beverages. This was his time to tell stories, new and old. Share a good laugh and to just be with those he loved.Charlie loved to give! He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it no questions asked. It was in this spirit of giving that he was a member of many service organizations. He was a member of De Molay, he was a proud Mason, Shriner, and Elk. He was also a member of the Scottish Right.Charlie truly was one in a million! He was well loved, and he loved well. During the last few weeks of his life he still gave all he could to his family and friends. He is the light we all needed. We are so lucky now to have him as our guardian angel.Private services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Due to the current global pandemic, it was his wish that a large gathering not be held in his honor until it is safe to do so.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following children's organizations: