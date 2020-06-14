Charles A. Wilkes Sr.
December 6, 1927 - June 7, 2020
Charles A. Wilkes, Sr (Chuck) was born December 6, 1927 at the home of his parents, Truman and Artie (Smith) Wilkes, in Hazelton, Idaho. After "fighting the good fight", "finishing the race", and "keeping the faith", he entered his eternal reward, June 7, 2020, at Nampa, Idaho.
At the age of three, Chuck and his family moved to Jerome, Idaho where he and his five siblings attended and graduated from Jerome High School (Go Tigers!). After graduating in 1946, he farmed with his father until 1949-when he felt a divine call to Pastoral Ministry. He left Jerome and moved to Nampa to attend Northwest Nazarene College (now University).
During his first year at NNU, he met a pretty, young lady, Lois Beech. They were married on November 25, 1950 in her home church in Kirkland, Washington. Upon graduation in 1953, Chuck and Lois moved with their son to Kansas City, Missouri to attend Nazarene Theological Seminary.
After graduation in 1956, the family (now including another little boy) moved to Ione, Oregon where Chuck pastored the Church of the Nazarene. The next 28-plus years were spent pastoring five congregations in Ione, Oregon, Zillah and Yakima, Washington, and Coeur d'Alene and Lewiston, Idaho. Along the way, two daughters were added to the family in each of the first two pastorates. The family was now complete!
Chuck served in many leadership positions within the Church of the Nazarene, including member of the Northwest District Advisory Board and, for ten years, as a member of the NNU Board of Trustees.
In the fall of 1984, having led the congregation of the First Church of the Nazarene in Yakima, Washington in relocating and building a beautiful new edifice, Chuck accepted the position of Northwest Regional Representative for the Department of Stewardship for the International Church of the Nazarene, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. In this assignment, he and Lois visited congregations throughout the nine Northwest states, including Alaska, assisting members in basic estate planning, wills, trusts, and biblical stewardship. Most often, he was privileged to preach in the host church.
In 1998, Chuck and Lois retired to Nampa where he found new inspiration in volunteering. He was instrumental in creating and leading the NNU Volunteers-serving the campus community with countless hours of hands-on work, helping beautify the campus and serving as ushers and greeters for campus events.
In 2010, Chuck was honored with the NNU Alumni Distinguished Service Award.
He was also involved in the creation of Trinity Pines Camp and Conference Center at Cascade, Idaho. He served on the Development Committee for ten years. He led the design and construction of the 25-unit full-service RV Park on the property. In recognition of his efforts, the RV Park is named for Chuck and Lois.
During his retirement years, he enjoyed his Thursday morning Bible study group at First Church of the Nazarene in Nampa, and his Monday morning coffee group of NNU friends at Fred Meyer.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers, William, Robert, and T.J., Jr; his two sisters, Margaret and Patrycia; and his great-grandson, Blake Evans. He is survived by his wife, Lois; sons, Charles, Jr (Mitzi) Wilkes, and Michael (Sara) Wilkes; daughters, Cami Wilkes and Brenda Wilkes. He is also survived by four granddaughters: Kenzi (Bill) Judge, Dr. Jadyn (Dr. Ryan) Evans, Kaylee Wilkes, and Hannah Wilkes. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Jozi Judge, Landon Evans, and Cody Evans.
The family would like to especially thank Signature Hospice for their exceptional care and guidance during Chuck's last few weeks.
No services are planned at this time. Online guest book available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.