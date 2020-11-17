1/
Charles Williams Sr.
1950 - 2020
Charles Leonard Williams, Sr.
July 17, 1950 - November 12, 2020
Charles Leonard Williams, Sr passed away at his home November 12, 2020, in Ontario, Oregon. He was born in Web City, Missouri, to Arlie and Jenelle (Endicott) Williams.
Charles served two tours in Vietnam in the Army branch of the United States armed forces. Afterwards, he met and married Linda Dianne Williams. They made their home in California, then Idaho, and finally Oregon. They had three children.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Williams; his daughter, Kristy Williams; and his sister, Vivian Adcox.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Charles Jr and Dawn Williams; his daughter Kelly Williams Bowden; his brother and sister in law, Robert and Susan Williams; and his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
To honor Charles' memory, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
2086423333
