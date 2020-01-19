|
Charline Ambrose
August 15, 1943 - November 28, 2019
Charline "Char" Ambrose, 76, a tribal member of The Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Oklahoma, went "walkin' on" Thanksgiving morning at 6:15 am at her home in Nampa with her husband, Ken of almost 50 years, at her side.
She was born to Albert Marion Turnbull and Pauline Bernice Cargill on August 15, 1943 in Lathrop, CA. She graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton, CA in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Delk; they had two sons, Danny and Brian. They divorced in 1970. She met her second husband, a disabled Marine, Kenneth Ray Ambrose; they were married on April 1, 1971 in French Camp, CA. She moved with her sons and Ken to Elko, NV where Ken worked construction at Spring Creek development. They then moved back to California for some time, then to Carson City, NV, then to the Boise, ID area and has been in Nampa, ID for the last 20 years.
Char worked at SCP in Boise for many years and loved her job until they went out of business. She made many friends during her time there, especially Ed and Sue Gathagan. She was also very close to Ken's sister Janis, of Carson City, Nevada. She had never gone fishing or camping until she met Ken and fell in love with nature and traveling quickly. They took many trips during their many years of marriage together. They enjoyed beaches, mountains, forests, flowers, hiking, exploring, and trying new food together. She had quite the green thumb and was always busy in the yard.
"She was the love of my life. I will miss her beautiful sparkling brown eyes, her smile was breathtaking especially in the morning when she would wake me up, and her laughing at my humor - how I loved that. She was my grateful love and a gift from God to all. My beautiful, faithful wife, a mother, and a grandmother. You were the audience of my life but you were the real star. Walk on my beautiful, until we walk on together" - Ken
She had lost her father, sister, Dotty, and son, Brian all to cancer. She always took care of her grandson, Joseph, off and on from his birth until he graduated from Columbia High School. Despite the pain that she was in, she tried to overcome it by putting her family's wellbeing before her own.
She leaves behind her husband, Ken of Idaho; her mother, Pauline of California; her son, Dan Delk; grandson, Joe Delk of Nevada; as well as many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A special "thank you" to Doctor Wiberg, Nampa's Police and Fire first responders, and Chaplain Chuck Hagemeier, and Alsip Funeral Chapel for the care they all showed to Charline.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020