Charlotte Mae Skyles

July 6, 1926 - May 30, 2019

Charlotte Mae Skyles, of Nampa was received into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home under the care of her loving family, she was 92. Charlotte was born on July 6, 1926 in Wilder, ID. Her parents were J.E. "Jack" Morris and Nellie May (Drake) Morris. She was the middle child of 7 children growing up on the farm in the area West of Bowmont, attended Bennett Community School, Melba schools and graduated from Nampa High School.

Charlotte taught at College High at Northwest Nazarene College and attended Albion Normal to receive her teaching Certificate and graduating from NNC. She taught at Wilson School, Fairfield Schools, Scism and Roosevelt for many years.

Charlotte met Bob, the love of her life, in Fairfield where they went on dates around the mountain cafes, dancing to the music of the day. They married June 26,1949 and were ready to celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary this June

Charlotte is survived by her husband Bob and her children: Peggy (David) Ferdinand, Spence (Cris) Skyles, all of Nampa, ID Rod (Ann) Skyles, of Eagle, ID and Michelle Skyles of Nampa, ID; 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly Morris and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Dick, Bob, and Pat Morris, and her sisters, Alice Marie Elliott and Della Jane Taylor and Jackie Neeley.

A Celebration of Life Service to celebrate Charlotte's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Church of the Brethren Nampa, 11030 Orchard Avenue, Nampa. There will be a private interment at the Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. The complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

The family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to the Northwest Nazarene University Teacher Scholarship Fund in Charlotte's name, 623 University Blvd, Nampa, ID 83686.