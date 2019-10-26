Home

Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
(208) 642-3333
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Parma Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Chase Gries


1996 - 2019
Chase Gries Obituary
Chase Deon Gries, 23, of Payette, died Wednesday October 23, 2019 at his home in Payette, ID. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday October 28, 2019 at the Parma Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at Lower Boise Cemetery in Parma, ID. Condolences may be made to Chase's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208-642-3333
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
