Chase Deon Gries, 23, of Payette, died Wednesday October 23, 2019 at his home in Payette, ID. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday October 28, 2019 at the Parma Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at Lower Boise Cemetery in Parma, ID. Condolences may be made to Chase's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. 208-642-3333
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019