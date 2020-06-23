Cheryl Ann BlackburnMarch 22, 1951 - March 15, 2020Cheryl Ann Blackburn passed away peacefully in her home on March 15, 2020.Cheryl was born on March 22, 1951 to Marcus and Beverly Ambrosino and raised in Azuza, CA and graduated from Gladstone high school. Cheryl worked in a number of professions including restaurant owner, property manager, bartender, and real estate agent. She met Bill Blackburn in the early 1970s and together they owned and operated a successful night club in LA. They moved to Idaho in 1979 where they owned and operated Middleton Realty. Cheryl was the office manager as well as a licensed agent. In 1982 Bill and Cheryl were married. Cheryl retired from real estate in 2011 but kept managing rental property.Cheryl loved cooking and hosted frequent dinners at her home in Middleton for her friends and family. She was an accomplished painter and enjoyed all things crafty. She loved her pets fiercely and treated them like spoiled children. Cheryl was also especially fond of shopping. When she was no longer able to get out and about to the stores, she discovered Amazon and her shopping continued.Cheryl is proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers Mark and Jeff, and her husband Bill. She is survived by her sister Marcene (George) Irigoyen, stepsons Kevin (Kate) Blackburn; Chuck Blackburn; Granddaughter Katie (James) Cashbaugh; great-grandson (and light of her life) Carter Cashbaugh; brother-in-law Larry (Florence) Blackburn; sisters-in-law Marilyn (Jerry) Dennis, Mary Blackburn, Val Blackburn; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services were postponed until now. Please join family and friends for a celebration of Cheryl's life on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. For those unable to attend in person, the service can be viewed live on Facebook @flahifffuneral.chapels.