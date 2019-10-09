Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
L.D.S. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Canyon building
121 N. Canyon Street
Nampa, ID
View Map
1950 - 2019
Cheryl Johnson Obituary
Cheryl Patricia Johnson
January 25, 1950 - October 5, 2019
Surrounded by her family at home in Nampa, Idaho, after fighting a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer, Cheryl Patricia Young Johnson, left this earth life to return home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the age of 69. Cheryl was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She was born on January 25, 1950, to Brigham and Lillie Evelyn Mace Young. She married a loving man, Gary Johnson, on May 17, 1969, in Wallsburg, Utah.
Cheryl was a beautiful person inside and out. She selflessly put others before herself and lived a Christ-like life. She was loved by all who knew her.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Gary; six children: Jennifer (Brad) Minnis, Mirriam Johnson, Sara (Tony) Cecchini, Aaron (Michelle) Johnson, Kathryn Johnson, and Joshua (Leslie) Johnson; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four siblings: June (Archie) Thurston, Karen Broadhead, Don (Frances) Young, Velma (David) Micke, and Paul Butters (brother-in-law). She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Brig Jr., Kent, Jimmie Young, and Mary Butters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the LDS Canyon building located at 121 N. Canyon Street in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM at the L.D.S. Church. Interment will follow at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, Nampa. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. Condolences may be sent online at www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019
