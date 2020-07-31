Cheryl D. Zemliska
December 3, 1953 - July 27, 2020
NAMPA, ID - Cheryl Zemliska 66, of Napa, Idaho passed away of a massive stroke on July 27, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Hospital. She was born December 3, 1953 in Grangeville, Idaho. She was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Irene Cooley.
She was raised in Missoula and attended grade school at Lewis and Clark and graduated from Sentinel High. After graduating she attended Radiology school at Missoula St. Patrick's Hospital. She met and married Duane Zemliska on October 18, 1975. They lived in Twin Falls for two years before moving to Napa, Idaho, where she worked at an orthopedic clinic, in Caldwell, Idaho, as an X - ray technician.
She came to Flathead Lake to help with the family cherry orchard, as she and her family have done for many years, when she had her stroke.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren at Flathead Lake very summer and participating in the family tradition of getting the cherries to market. She was very creative and loved doing crafts of every kind. She will be greatly missed by the family and her lifelong friends.
She is survived by her husband Duane; son, Casey and his wife, Kay; and two wonderful grandchildren, Leah and Lucas. She is also survived by four sisters, Sharon Hackman, of Mesa Arizona, Marabeth Fite, of Stevensville, Montana, Barbara Ranstrom, of Chinook Montana, and Marcy Halvorson, of Missoula, Montana; five nieces and six nephews.
She will be buried at the Corvallis Cemetery where her great grandfather, grandfather and father and mother are interred. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, services will be held at the gravesite, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please wear a mask if you plan to attend. Condolences for the family can be left at www.dalyleachchapel.com