Chester Bowers
1919 - 2020
Chester Arthur Bowers
October 29, 1919 - November 14, 2020
Chet Bowers- a living Idaho legend- has made his final ascent. October 29, 1919 - November 14, 2020
Chet was a gentleman and one of a kind. Adventurous to the hilt and gifted with wonderful senses of both humor and humility. He was always willing to share his wisdom and knowledge, inspiring all whom met; especially the hundreds of Boise valley school kids who had a history assignment to interview a WWII veteran.
He taught everyone he met to value life and respect the wonders and riches of nature. He loved the outdoors, and most of the time you could find him with a fly rod in one hand or a shotgun in the other. Dad was truly a man for all seasons, a classic model of a true sportsman. He always played by the rules and was an example of what it meant to be the Senior Man in hunting parties and in life.
Here is the edited proclamation form the Mayor of the City of Boise from his 100th birthday last year:
WHEREAS, longevity of life is a blessing for an individual and for a community which benefits from the knowledge, integrity, and experiences Chet Bowers brought to all; and
WHEARAS, the city of Boise recognizes with respect and admiration the contributions made by Chet Bowers to our community; and
WHEREAS, Chester Arthur Bowers was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on October 29, 1919 and was raised there hunting and fishing during his youth, then pumping gas at his dad's gas station during the Great Depression. He matriculated at the University of Nebraska where he played nose guard for the Rose Bowl team of 1940/41; and
WHEREAS, Chet was in the Army Air Corp, as a pilot of the B-17 Flying Fortress during WWII out of England over the English Channel. His last of 33 missions was his two flights over Normandy on D-Day. A hero who helped to save the world with the Bloody 100th Bombardier group; Chet achieved the milestone of a "Bloody:" 100th himself; and
WHEREAS, in Chet's career he sold: phone systems, potatoes, crop duster planes, and aerial photographs. He is known for his zinger one-liners and his keen wit. He made friends easily and loved you all deeply. He loved one woman for 56 years- his wife Maida - and made a wonderful life for their four children (which he referred to as "Nudnicks" when they were young. Chrissy, Brad, Dan, Pat)
WHEREAS, Chet has been a volunteer to many Idaho organizations including the Idaho Conservation League with Cecil Andrus, Idaho Fish and Game, Birds of Prey, and the War Hawk Air Museum; and
WHEREAS, He had countless letters to the editor published about surrounding topics where he held strong opinions; and
WHEREAS, Chet preferred mountains and rivers to hotels and cars. He loved all bird dogs (13 in his lifetime) but could do without cats. He was humble and kind and a font of world history, and
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT PROCLAIMED that all of us who were blessed to know him will forever be changed for the better for having him in our lives. You will be missed dad, but enjoy the Big Band party with all of your friends and family who have gone before you.
Due to the pandemic restrictions in place, and the fact that dad did not want a funeral, we have a special request of all of you. Raise your glasses around your family Thanksgiving tables this holiday season and give thanks for one another. Whether it be with one of his favorites; scotch, beer, or a silver loudmouth (martini), toast this incredible man who has made a huge impact on our lives, our community and our hearts.
God bless Chet Bowers! We will meet you in the pub. Have fun, and watch out for "hon-yocks!"
In leu of flowers, please make a donation in Chet Bowers name to the War Hawk Air Museum in Nampa, Idaho. Also- please take a long walk in nature- preferably with a dog. He would love that.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 21, 2020
I worked for Chet when he was at Ore-Ida Foods, and I learned so much from him. His kindness and smile could light a room. I had no idea he served in WWII - we owe him so much.
Merry Sheils
New York City
Merry Sheils
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Take flight upon angels wings.....
Chuck and April Anderson
Friend
November 18, 2020
"A Man for All Seasons" - that was certainly Chet, in a nutshell. This little corner of the world has certainly lost one of our bright lights, as Chet ascends on to his next great adventure.

I can recall back in the mid-'80's when he first popped up in our offices, offering to take pictures of new Southeast Boise buildings under construction. Once we established that he could take project progress images from up in the sky, Chet was a regular fixture delivering his insightful goods every month. And once he got his toe in the door with his images, the fun had only just begun.

Tales of a youngster taking on Hitler from the sky, while dodging the Third Reich's flak-ridden skies (and returning safely over some 25-ought times), tracking through chicken-fertilized fields outside Emmett in quest of the wily Ringneck with the likes of Jacques & Pierre (a couple of the greatest and most-faithful Brittanies around), or indefatigably scouring hoarfrost-crusted hillsides for the cursed chukar while in his early-90's; Chet was always there with his positive view and uplifting attitude.

Perhaps, Chet's most sterling quality was to consistently bring out the best in his friends. Being in Chet's company was a surefire guarantee to a lively, quick & inventive encounter. Always upbeat and witty, he could also be regularly counted upon to slip in timely, acerbic observations on some current event or bloviating personality, confirming, without a doubt, that he was certainly very aware of his surroundings. Very aware.

Chet was a True Gentleman. We're all going to miss that fellow.
Steve Sweet
Friend
November 18, 2020
I met Chet several years ago at a company we used to work for. He always had a smile on his face and never forgot who you were. I will always have fond memories of him and I wish to extend my condolences to the family and may God Bless you today and always.
Tom Boals Boise, Id.
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
I want to give my condolences to your family. Please be positive
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
