Christy J Williams
June 3, 1958 - May 20,2020
Christy Jo (Royer) Williams, 61, of Meridian, passed away May 20, 2020, with family by her side. She succumbed to Bile Duct Cancer, which she fought for nearly a year.
Christy was born on June 3, 1958, in Nampa, Idaho, to Charles Norman and Betty Jean Royer. She was the fifth of eight children for the Royers, who were well known in the Kuna community. Christy attended Kuna schools and was active in the band and drill team. She started working at the Kuna Drive-In at 16 and later worked at Arctic Circle in Nampa.
Christy met her husband Vern in 1978, and they married in 1979. Vern and Christy lived in Reno, Elko, Pendelton, and Omaha, but always called the Treasure Valley home. They had two children, Jennifer (35) and Luke (31), and worked hard to instill the values they were raised with.
Christy and Vern loved going fishing and camping in the Idaho mountains and would often be found fishing in a Lake on the weekend.
Christy found her calling working with children and was passionate about mentoring them. She was a troop leader for her son's Boy Scout troop and daughter's Girl Scout troop. She also found tremendous fulfillment working with children who had special needs.
Christy cherished her time working with students while she lived in Eagle and in Omaha. Many of the students' families reported that Christy had a positive impact in their lives from helping to calm a child who was having a meltdown, to celebrating with a child who was working on a major milestone in their life such as prom, getting their first job or even learning to walk. Christy was proud of her work with special needs students and advocated for inclusion for special needs students.
Christy is preceded in death by her father Charles Norman Royer, husband Vern Williams and brother-in-law Randy Durham. She is survived by her children, Jennifer and Luke; mother Betty Royer and siblings Connie (Randy) Harris, Charlene (Steve) Wiscombe, Carla (Alan Tong) Durham, Cathy, Colleen (Eugene) DelaRosa, Chuck (Carrie) Royer, and Cliff (Maria) Royer.
In light of the current epidemic, services will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020, at Kuna Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life will follow immediately after at the Kuna Community Center. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations in her name be made to the International Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation found at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.