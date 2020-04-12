|
|
Chrystell June Cherrington
June 30, 1926 - April 7, 2020
Chrystell June (Seals) Wordsworth Fisher Cherrington, 93, of Nampa, Idaho moved to Heaven on April 7, 2020 at 9:05am. The online service for Chrystell will be held on Wednesday, April 15th at 1pm Mountain time. You do not need Facebook to access the service. The following links are the options to view the Celebration of Life:
Vimeo link for non-facebook users- https://vimeo.com/405571649
Nampa College Church Facebook page, Nampa College Church
Chrystell was born in Holtville, California on June 30, 1926 to Dr. "Doc" B.V. and Cathryn Seals, the youngest of five children. She graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle, Washington, attended one semester at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, before returning home to Seattle to marry her childhood sweetheart, Earl Wordsworth in June of 1945. Earl and Chrystell had three children, Ralph, Gayle and Ted. In 1960 Earl and Chrystell took their 2 orphaned nieces, Linda and Beth Wordsworth, into their home to raise. In 1962, Earl passed away from a heart attack. Chrystell remained at home raising 5 children alone until 1967 when she married Mel Fisher. In 1972 Mel passed away in a trucking accident. Nine years later in 1981 she married Don Cherrington, who passed away from cancer in 1999.
During her life, Chrystell, worked at various retail stores and commercial banks. She was born into a Nazarene parsonage and served in the church her entire life. To love people to Jesus was her lifelong mission. Among the roles she filled in the church were: nursery worker, Sunday school teacher to almost every age group, teen sponsor, choir member, ladies trio member, church board member, assistant to the treasurer, girls camp counselor, girls camp entertainment team, church camp kitchen help and most any other role you asked her to fill. She was currently attending College church of the Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother known for her steadfast and abiding faith in Jesus, her prayer life, her kind heart, wisdom of council, hospitality, humor and love of people. After her final stroke, during the week of clarity, many family members called and she prayed with them or sang a hymn always urging them to meet her in heaven.
Chrystell is survived by her children; Gayle and husband Norm Nelson, of Ontario, Oregon; Linda and husband Rev. Stephen Thomas, of Wilmar, Minnesota; and daughter Beth McCarty of Nampa, Idaho with whom she was living, Dianne and husband Mitch Champagne of Meridian, Idaho, Donnie and wife Laura Cherrington of White Salmon, Washington, Lelaine and husband Jim White, of Vancouver, Washington and Cheri' and husband Mike Denton of Aurora, Oregon, 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Chrystell was preceded in death by her parents B.V and Cathryn Seals; brothers, Buford, Ralph and Paul; sister, Cathryn and husbands, Earl, Mel and Don and sons, Ralph and Ted.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her honor to Mission Aviation Fellowship https://www.maf.org/donate or to your local church. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020