Clayne Fay Baker - 11/16/2020

"Gone Fishing"

Clayne Fay Baker passed away peacefully at 90 years old of natural causes on 11-16-20, at the Idaho State Veteran's Home in Boise, Idaho.

He was born and raised in Boise, Idaho, where he lived and worked at the family dairy.

He grew up fishing and playing with his brother and cousins at the Baker family cabin at Warm Lake.

Clayne was a known fly fisherman, writer and artist. He started Wooly Buggers fly fishing club for children in Boise. Clayne was a member of the infamous "Poachers" club and a lifetime member of Boise Valley Fly fishers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

This sweet man's beautiful life will be celebrated at the Baker cabin at a later date, COVID restrictions and weather permitting.

We extend our love and gratitude to Clayne's caregivers and friends at the Idaho State Veteran's Home.





