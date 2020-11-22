1/1
Clayne Baker
Clayne Fay Baker - 11/16/2020
"Gone Fishing"
Clayne Fay Baker passed away peacefully at 90 years old of natural causes on 11-16-20, at the Idaho State Veteran's Home in Boise, Idaho.
He was born and raised in Boise, Idaho, where he lived and worked at the family dairy.
He grew up fishing and playing with his brother and cousins at the Baker family cabin at Warm Lake.
Clayne was a known fly fisherman, writer and artist. He started Wooly Buggers fly fishing club for children in Boise. Clayne was a member of the infamous "Poachers" club and a lifetime member of Boise Valley Fly fishers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This sweet man's beautiful life will be celebrated at the Baker cabin at a later date, COVID restrictions and weather permitting.
We extend our love and gratitude to Clayne's caregivers and friends at the Idaho State Veteran's Home.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 20, 2020
A beautiful man that gave my husband and I such happiness. I remember the Wooley Buggers and the love he had for children. His poems and drawings were fun and light hearted. I remember the cabin and sour dough pancakes. I will always remember him and know he is fishing new ponds now.
Tricia Shultz
Friend
