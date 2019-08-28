Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nampa 2nd Ward LDS Church (Relief Society Room)
2212 E. Amity
Nampa, ID
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Nampa 2nd Ward LDS Church (Relief Society Room)
2212 E. Amity
Nampa, ID
Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Millville City Cemetery
Millville, UT
1936 - 2019
Clea Colleen Collins
June 9, 1936 - August 23, 2019
Clea passed away at her home in Nampa, ID on Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her children. She was sealed to her husband, Donald Collins, in the Boise Temple. She was a beloved wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma. Clea left behind five children, Dave Parker, Jeff Parker, Shelley Wright, Lee Ann Kaae and Denise Brenneck; 19 grandchildren and many family and friends from Millville, UT to Nampa, ID. Clea loved serving her church's callings and living the gospel in her daily life. She will be very missed by her family and friends.
A viewing will take place at the Nampa 2nd Ward LDS Church at 2212 E. Amity, Nampa, ID in the Relief Society Room at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 with the funeral beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will take place in Millville City Cemetery in Millville, UT at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
