Cleta Fegert

Cleta Fegert Obituary
Cleta Sandy Fegert
10/17/1941 - 05/24/2019
Cleta Sandra Fegert, 78 yrs, from Nampa, ID, passed Friday 5/24/2019 in Nampa.
There will be no service held. In lieu, the family will be holding a private celebration of life for her.
Cleta was a daughter, sister, mother, friend, wife, family matriarch and lover of cooking and gardening. We will all miss her deeply. We are saddened at the loss of our mama, yet we are filled with joy, knowing she is in heaven, living a pain free life, celebrating with those who went before her.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 30, 2019
