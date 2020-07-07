1/1
Clifford Bledsoe
Clifford L. Bledsoe
June 10, 1934 - July2, 2020
Clifford Lowell Bledsoe passed of natural causes on July 2, 2020, at home in Jerusalem Valley, Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. Clifford was born to Floyd and Edna (Loucks) Bledsoe in Marsing, Idaho, on June 10th, 1934. Cliff graduated from Nampa High School in 1953, then attended Missouri Auction School in Kansas City. On June 12th, 1955, he married Arlene Woods of Horseshoe Bend.
He worked in various meatpacking houses until buying partnership into Gem Meat Packing Co. Throughout his life he auctioned at livestock auctions in the treasure Valley and volunteered to auction at numerous county fairs, including over 50 continuous years at the 4-H/ FFA Livestock Auction of the Western Idaho Fair. He owned and auctioned at the Emmett Livestock Auction.
He was preceded in his death by his 6 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 65 years and their children Steve, Cristy and Jan. He has 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His family would like to thank the doctors, especially Dr. Travis Williams and Dr. Christopher Keller.
Private graveside services for the family will be held with interment at Pioneer Cemetery in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. Under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
The family requests all donations go to Caryn Renfro Donation Fund at Wells Fargo Banks to help a young adult of Horseshoe Bend paralyzed earlier this year in an accident.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
