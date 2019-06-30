Resources More Obituaries for Clifford Finch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Clifford Finch

Clifford "Dean" Finch

July 7, 1927 - June 25, 2019

Clifford "Dean" Finch, 92, passed away on June 25, 2019 at his home. Dean was the son of Clifford and Opal (Ades) Finch was born July 7, 1927 in Hamilton County, Iowa. Dean was raised in Webster City, IA and attended school there graduating from Lincoln High School in May of 1945. Dean enlisted in the naval aviation program in June of 1945. Dean was discharged from the navy in August 1946. Dean served in the naval reserve for 8 years after his active service.

Dean attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and graduated with a B.S. degree in Forestry in 1950. He worked for the Edward Hines Lumber company in various sales and supervisory jobs, mostly in their western division, for 9 years. In 1963, he went to work for the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) at Coulee Dam, WA in a forestry capacity. Dean trained an Indian man to take his place and transferred to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Spokane, WA in 1973. After working in the Spokane and Folsom, CA offices of the BLM he transferred back to the BIA in Billings, MT office as assistant to the Area Forester. Where dean worked with Indian tribes in managing their forests in Montana and Wyoming. He became Forest Manager for the Spokane and Kalispell Tribe of Indians in 1980. In 1986, he transferred to Portland, Oregon BIA forestry office as an assistant to the Area Forester. He worked with the tribes of Oregon, Washington and Idaho until December of 1998 when he retired. He took Pride in having trained young Indian men that took over responsible positions with the BIA or local Indian tribes in reservation programs.

While working at the Hines-Westfir, OR plant he met Gladys L. Ford in Eugene, OR. However, they went separate ways for a time. They got together again in 1968 when Gladys was working in Boise, ID and were married in June of 1969. They made their home in Coulee Dam, WA where Dean was working for the BIA. After living in Washington, California, and Montana, over the years they retired from the BIA in December 1989. In November 1991, they moved to Caldwell where they spent their remaining years. Gladys grew up in Caldwell and had many relatives there.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Gladys, and sister Betty M. Finch Olmstead. He is survived by a niece Kimberly (Jay) Morgan; nephews James R. (Lana) Olmstead), Phil (Diane) Gulley, Paul (Susan) Gulley and John Gulley; and a sister-in-law Opal Gulley; as well as his niece's and nephews' children and grandchildren.

Per Dean's request no memorial service will be held. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 30, 2019