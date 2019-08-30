|
|
CLIFFORD LEE KING
AUGUST 9,1957 - AUGUST 27, 2019
Clifford L. King, born August 9th 1957 to William and Lora King, passed away August 27th 2019 in Nampa Idaho at his home. Cliff was proceeded in death by his father William King as well as his grandparents Clifford (Bill) and Veda Stephens. He is survived by his older sister Debra LeMaster and her husband Thomas LeMaster as well as his younger brother Alan King and his wife Charlene King. A special thank you to his very good friends David and Shawna as well as Mae and Ruth. At this time there is no service planned but a family gathering may be planned at a later date.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019