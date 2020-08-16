1/1
Clifford Masingill
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Henry Masingill
March 12, 1927 - August 13, 2020
Clifford Henry Masingill, 93, died August 13, 2020 at a local care center. Cliff was born March 12, 1927 in Nampa, ID and 18 months later was joined by brother Tobe. His parents Tollie and Nettie Masingill had started Gem Electric, (which later became Masingill's Furniture and Appliance), in Payette doing electrical work. Nettie cared for the babies in an upstairs apartment and tended to the store below. His childhood was spent on Main Street, Cliff was lively and accident prone but somehow managed to survive. He had many friends in which to play sports, and he especially enjoyed playing baseball. Cliff was not a serious student but was popular and elected to many offices and team captainships.
He played on two Jr. Legion Idaho State Champion teams, then joined the Navy in 1945. He was on boot leave on VJ Day. Attending the U of I on a baseball scholarship for two years he pledged ATO and was President of the pledge class. On December 27, 1948 he married Shirley Harper, daughter of his baseball coach. He joined the 190th Fighter Squadron in 1951 and was in Valdosta, GA when son Scott was born. The family moved to Victorville, CA and he played baseball for George AF Base. In 1952 they moved back to Payette, where Claire and Kay were born.
He co-owned/worked at Masingill's until 1985, when he retired. His most notable accomplishment was the spearheading and building of the Scotch Pines Golf Course in 1962. He and a of group volunteers built the course one summer in the evenings AFTER work. After retirement, he immediately promoted, planned, arranged financing, and helped to build a second nine holes that opened in 1988. He served as President of the Board until 2005, with the goal of creating an extremely "inclusive" public golf course.
Cliff was active in the JC's and among other projects, restarted the Blossom Festival, that had been cancelled during WWII. Cliff was a model citizen, he served on the City Council and was on the Boards of Directors and instrumental in the construction of both the Payette City Pool and Harmon Killebrew Field.
He loved to golf, won the Scotch Pines Club Championship a number of times and shot his age consistently. He also played semi-pro baseball on the Payette Packers until age 30, enjoyed coaching/spectating all kid's sports and a vigorous wiffle ball game in the backyard.
Cliff is survived by his children, Scott (Laurie) Masingill, Claire (Tom) Ames, and Kay (Phil) Pittman; 12 grandchildren, Toby Ames, Sam Ames, Libby (Dan) Walters, Ryan (Jennifer) Masingill, Jeff (Caitlin) Masingill, Cameron (Emily) Frey, Ross (Stacy) Pittman, Megan (Tim) Boerner, Mitch (Jody) Pittman, Anna (Seth) Bodas, Michelle Frey, and Michael Frey; and 21 great grandchildren.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 65 years Shirley; brother Tobe; and great grandson Bradley Pittman.
There will be no funeral service, due to Covid-19 concerns. The family would like to invite you to an outdoor reception Wednesday, August 19th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Scotch Pines patio/18th green. There will be chocolate dessert and whipped cream (Cliff's favorite)! The family would also like to thank the entire staff at Royal Villa in Payette for their compassionate and professional care during the last year of Cliff's life.
Cliff founded the Scotch Pines GC Foundation a 501 (c) (3) and tax-deductible donations may be sent to PO Box 13, Payette, ID 83661, or dropped off at the course. Also, in Cliff's memory, make a tee time wherever you play, give 100% EFFORT on EVERY shot, and think of everything that Cliff so generously contributed to residents of the Lower Treasure Valley.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Scotch Pines patio/18th green
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
2086423333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 15, 2020
Cliff was my father's very good friend. They played semi-pro baseball, and built a golf course together. Then, they golfed together the majority of decent-weather days (and many not-so-decent) for the next forty years. As a small child, I was occasionally allowed to tag along with their foursome, which often included Cliff's brother, Tobe. As a teenager, I was lucky enough to play in their foursome once in a while, and lost a lot of quarters. I'm sure my Dad and Tobe have been waiting for him on the first tee.
Cliff was a great man. I will forever remember him with immense respect.
Mark Heleker
Friend
August 15, 2020
Prayers for the family. My parents Ray and Darlene Sumpter did business with Cliff for years. Sorry to hear of his passing. Wonderful person.
Dolly Sumpter Benson
August 14, 2020
Cliff was my 1st employer. He hired me my senior year at PHS. I learned much from all the family. Nettie,Tollie,Tobe and Cliff.1st thing I learned from Cliff was when moving furniture into a customers house always have your hands on outside of furniture,that way if you bump a door it smashes your hand not the customers wall. His comment "hands will heal and it's much less than having to repaint customers walls" A really great guy. I fel blessed to have known him. RIP Cliff. Enjoy that golf course in the sky. According to teachings of Jesus. He said "I go ahead to prepare a place for you". In Cliff's case I am sure there will be at least an 18 hole course.
Conrad Anderson
Friend
August 14, 2020
Cliff was a true gentleman and contributed a great deal to the Payette community- in particular Scotch Pines. Thanks to your efforts many generations will enjoy that wonderful place. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family, especially our dear friend Claire.
Jeff and Sandie Nelson
Friend
August 14, 2020
A man of kindness, always said a kind word of encouragement to myself and brothers as we would play golf at Scotch Pines! Is leaving a legacy that lives on.........!
Doug Iwasa
August 13, 2020
Cliff was truly the ultimate family man. Anyone who played sports with me knows that Cliff attended more sporting events than any parent around. And he was not a parent, but a great uncle. Scratch that, the greatest uncle. I’ve always thought of Cliff as a grandparent and hope he is breaking his age each round in heaven. He can never be replaced, but always remembered.
Eben Masingill
Family
August 13, 2020
Cliff was a wonderful boss, coach and friend. His kindness, encouragement and generosity were boundless. He left his mark on our community in so many positive ways. Truly a life well lived.
JIM FRANKLIN
Friend
August 13, 2020
Didn't get to know Cliff well, but really enjoyed the times he was able to be around when we were visiting. Sorry for your lost Scott.
George Fiorenza
Friend
August 13, 2020
Cliff is irreplaceable. He was a great father, grandfather and uncle. He was in all family events from the first time I was old enough to remember. He treated me like a son and my kids like his grandchildren. I will miss chipping with him warming up at tournaments. I hope he finds a new Scotch Pines in heaven.
Brad Masingill
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved