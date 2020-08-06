Cody Bishop
May 23, 1981 - August 2, 2020
Cody Wayne Bishop, 39, of Homedale and formerly Caldwell, died on August 2nd, 2020 peacefully at home.
To anyone who knew him he was known as a big 'teddy bear' and loved teaching and coaching kids in sports and showing cattle. The love of his life was that of his seven-year-old daughter, Blakely. She is Cody's whole world. Together they enjoyed camping, fishing, raising a registered Angus herd, riding ATV's through the Owyhee Mountains and being silly together. She is daddy's girl and we look forward to keeping his memory alive for her. He left us with many funny stories to tell.
Cody had a passion for cattle and the Angus breed. He spent years traveling the country exhibiting and caring for cattle. He had a great eye, studied and implemented top genetics into his herd and was proficient at clipping and grooming for show. He would want to thank his show cattle family for all they gave him.
He was in the class of 1999 at Vallivue High School where he played football, basketball and was competitive in the Vallivue FFA program. Upon graduation, Cody ran the family ranch up until his daughter started school in Homedale. To be closer to her, he moved to Homedale and started work at Southboard Irrigation, which he enjoyed.
He is survived by his daughter Blakely Bishop and her mother Kate Bishop, mother and step-dad Teri and Allen Hays, sister Cassie Dowling and her family Tanner, Sache and Cinch Dowling, maternal grandmother Jan Pedersen, father and step-mother Wayne and Irene Bishop and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Cody was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Harold "Pete" Pedersen and his paternal grandparents Cyrus and Alys Bishop.
To join us in remembering Cody, please join us at his home for a Celebration of Life this Friday, August 7th from 4-8 at 16481 Agate Ln. in Wilder. Cody was a big kid and had the deepest love and compassion for the children in his life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in his honor to Homedale Youth Sports or Homedale FFA Chapter, 203 E. Idaho Ave., Homedale, ID 83628 in hopes to help Homedale's youth experience a joy-filled and fruitful childhood. Condolences may be sent to 16481 Agate Ln. in Wilder, ID 83676. Obituary can be viewed at allvalleycremation.com