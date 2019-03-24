Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Jordan Valley Lion's Hall
Cody Larsen


1965 - 2019
Cody Larsen Obituary
Cody Wynn Larsen
August 29, 1965 - March 17, 2019
Cody Wynn Larsen of Jordan Valley, Oregon passed away in Missoula, Montana on Sunday March 17, 2019. Cody was born to Jack and Verla Larsen in Lakeview, Oregon moving to Jordan Valley, Oregon soon after. He is preceded by by his wife Karin Larsen, children Amber DeBeer (34), Jaclyn Larsen (21), Trenten Larsen (17) and grandson Jacob DeBeer (1 1/2). Cody's achievements include a 30 year career of drilling and a life time of buckarooing all while enjoying many outdoor sports that he mastered with ease and shared with his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Jordan Valley Lion's Hall from 11:00am-2:00pm. The family welcomes all to enjoy a potluck while sharing memories of their beloved Cody.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
