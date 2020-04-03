|
Colleen R. Blessing Combs
January 1, 1934 - March 29, 2020
Surrounded by her family, during the morning hours of Sunday, March 29, 2020, Colleen Blessing Combs left us to be with her heavenly father.
Colleen was born in Watonga, Oklahoma on January 1, 1934 to Harley and Emma (Woodruff) Blessing. She was the middle of six siblings: Allen, Jack, Robert, Mildred, Maudine and Lois.
Colleen and her family grew up traveling as field workers to earn a living. Though most would consider this a difficult period to overcome, if you asked Colleen, these times were only cherished as some of the most treasured times of her life.
Colleen married Lloyd E. Parrill in June of 1951. They had four children who were the most important part of her life. She later married Delbert F. Combs and they added three more children to the family, Donna, Frank and Dennis. They remained married until his passing.
Colleen and her children moved to Homedale in 1966 where she worked at Logan's Variety for several years. She then gained employment at Wonder Bread Hostess Cake where she managed the thrift store. All of the children in Homedale looked forward to Halloween each year because she passed out Twinkies and Ding Dongs for trick or treats. She worked for Wonder Bread until her retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents, several siblings and her beautiful daughter, Margie Gray. Colleen left a legacy to keep her spirit and memory alive. She is survived by her children: Kathy and John Robling, Donna and Larry McBride, Frank and Sherri Combs, Dennis and Sheila Combs, Danny and Sherry Parrill, Teresa Yost; brother, Jack Blessing; sister, Lois Erickson; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Colleen was a loving, kind, beautiful and generous person who genuinely cared for everyone she met. She was known for her sweet disposition and giving heart.
She will truly be missed by all, especially her faithful companion, Baby.
Condolences may be left for Colleen's family at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020