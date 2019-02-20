Home

Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Colton Simpson


2001 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colton Simpson Obituary
Colton Andrew Simpson
May 8, 2001 - January 31, 2019
Please join the family for a Celebration of Life service beginning at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Following the service, there will be a informal gathering in the Alsip and Persons Community Room around 3:30 PM, dedicated to the life of Colton with a time of fellowship and all of Colton's favorite foods. To sign Colton's online guestbook, to share memories, or to read the Remembrance Letter written by his mother, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Services are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
